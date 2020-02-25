Ten new legal cannabis stores are coming to the GTA

Hobo Cannabis has announced plans for 15 new legal cannabis stores across Ontario — with 10 slated to open within the GTA. The Vancouver-based company, owned by the Donnelly Group, announced the first three locations in January. Today, another 12 subsequent locations were added to the tally.

The Donnelly Group primarily owns bars, restaurants and pubs, but expanded to the cannabis industry after legalization. Hobo Cannabis currently operates four marijuana shops around Vancouver (which gives it the largest share of the market in the area), and one in Kelowna.

The five locations to open outside of the Greater Toronto Area will be located in Timmins, Brampton, and Ottawa. The company also has three locations currently under construction in Alberta.

The following 10 locations are slated to open across the GTA:

1. 213 Ossington Ave. (Trinity Bellwoods)

2. 577 Yonge St. (Church and Wellesley)

3. 976 Bloor St. W. (Dovercourt Village)

4. 330 Yonge St. (Yonge-Dundas Square)

5. 1316 King St. W. (Little Tibet near Liberty Village)

6. 739 Ossington Ave. (Bloorcourt Village)

7. 130 John St. (Theatre District)

8. 20 Leslie St. (Leslieville)

9. 2480 Gerrard St. E. (Danforth Village)

10. 1161 Weston Rd. (Mt. Dennis in York Region)

According to Donnelly Group Vice-President Harrison Stoker, “We’re moving full steam ahead, maintaining momentum and carrying the success in our brand and customer experience across Ontario.”

Ontario has struggled to open enough legal cannabis retail locations to stem the sales of illegal weed, so the ten new stores currently set to open could be a step in the right direction for cannabis sales in Toronto.

The new stores aren’t the only exciting cannabis news that could be hitting Toronto soon. The Ontario government recently said that they were considering legalizing cannabis cafes and lounges, in order to move towards a more open market for cannabis. The province also abolished the lottery system for distributing commercial cannabis licenses at the beginning of this year.

In addition, Cannabis PR firm Marigold announced today that they will be holding the first Womxn, Wellness and Cannabis Conference in Canada, during Canadian Cannabis Week. The conference will take place on May 27.