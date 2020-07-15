Ten Toronto fitness studios that are offering outdoor classes

Fitness studios and gyms across the city have been closed since March, and the allure of at-home virtual classes is starting to wear off. However, while Torontonians await the announcement that the city can move into Stage 3 and see gyms reopen, many local fitness studios are offering outdoor classes to bridge the gap. Here are 10 studios that are offering everything from yoga in the park to spin classes and HIIT circuits.

Yoga Tree Studios

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yoga Tree Studios Toronto (@yogatreestudios) on Jul 10, 2020 at 6:33am PDT

Starting this week, Yoga Tree began offering yoga in the park classes at Little Norway Park near the Harbourfront. The next classes will take place on Thurs. July 16 at Grange Park, Saturday at 8:30 a.m. in the Yonge and Eglinton area and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at Coronation Park. Check the website to see the updated schedule for each week and to find an outdoor class near you.

Torq Ride

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Torq Ride (@torqride) on Jul 13, 2020 at 5:12pm PDT

An outdoor spin class didn’t seem so likely with all the equipment involved, but this studio is making it happen. Torq Ride is launching its first outdoor pop-up rides on July 15 at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. The team has set up nine socially-distanced bikes in the alley outside their building on Eastern Avenue. The rides are $20 each and participants can register for a ride by sending their preferred class time and an e-transfer to hello@torqride.com. If the transfer is accepted, then the rider’s spot is reserved. Riders will not be able to access the studio and must bring their own towel and water bottle. The team says to stay tuned for more pop-up rides like this one.

Vive Fitness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vive Fitness Gerrard (@vivefitnessgerrard) on Jul 13, 2020 at 9:23am PDT

Vive Fitness on Gerrard Street East is offering outdoor classes in its parking lot six days a week in the mornings and afternoons. The classes cover all your fitness cravings from boot camps to yoga, Zumba, kettlebell training, cardio, Muay Thai, restorative movement, and full-body HIIT. The classes are an hour long and are open to anyone and everyone who wants to join. Classes operate with a maximum of nine people at a time, and the class passes work out to about $15 per class.

Yoga Mamas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yoga Mamas Co. (@yogamamas.co) on Jul 14, 2020 at 1:35pm PDT

Yoga Mamas on Queen Street East has been working to turn its patio space into an outdoor workout space for socially-distanced yoga classes. Starting this week, the studio will be hosting barre, prenatal and postnatal yoga with babies. Sign up and pricing is the same as the studio’s regular classes, and access to the washrooms inside the studio will be allowed.

Fit Factory Fitness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIT FACTORY FITNESS (@fitfactoryto) on Jun 30, 2020 at 11:49am PDT

Fit Factory began offering outdoor classes in late June for its signature boot camp workouts. Classes are limited to nine participants per class in order to maintain social distancing and are offered from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., and on weekends between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The classes last 45 minutes to an hour and focus on utilizing body weight or light equipment.

RedLeaf Fitness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RedLeaf Fitness (@redleaf_fitness) on Jul 12, 2020 at 8:18am PDT

This fitness studio on Caledonia Road started parking lot workout sessions last week with Sunday classes with eight people in each. The team is now looking to add weekday classes as well based on member feedback. In each class participants are spaced eight feet apart, there is loud music and instructor-led workouts.

Primal Gym

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Primal Gym (@primalgym) on Jul 12, 2020 at 4:58pm PDT

Over in the east end, Primal Gym kicked off its outdoor bootcamp classes this week with morning and evening sessions offered in their outdoor space. The outdoor workout stations have been set up on artificial turf and each participant is assigned their own pieces of equipment that cannot be shared. Equipment will be sanitized between classes and participants are encouraged to wear latex gloves. There will be no access to the gym’s washrooms, showers or change rooms, but the building’s communal washroom is available for use if needed.

Sweat and Tonic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweat and Tonic (@sweatandtonic) on Jul 3, 2020 at 4:47pm PDT

For the last couple weeks, Sweat and Tonic has been hosting Sweat in the Park workout classes which have grown to be very popular. The classes take place at St. James Square, Ryerson University, Little Norway Park, and Underpass Park. There are only nine spots available per class with everyone spaced out six feet apart. Classes start at $20, but a 10-class credit is $150.

Pure Barre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pure Barre Toronto-Queen St W (@purebarretoronto) on Jul 6, 2020 at 7:57am PDT

Pure Barre is hosting pop-up classes all month long on the east side of Trinity Bellwoods Park between the baseball diamonds. The classes take place twice a week at either 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. and are free for members. Non-members can use a promo code to purchase a single class pass and all participants must register ahead of time.

Loft Cycle Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loft Cycle Club (@loftcycleclub) on Jun 28, 2020 at 12:23pm PDT

Loft Cycle Club kicked off its Workout in the Park series last week with morning classes at 7:30 a.m. twice a week and evening classes at 6 p.m. twice a week. The four-class pack is $75 and there is a maximum of nine participants allowed in each class. The team is hosting the classes in Withrow Park. Next week’s classes will take place on July 20 at 7:30 a.m. and on July 21 at 6 p.m. The classes are 50 minutes long and include strength training, mat pilates, yoga, and cardio burn. Participants must bring their own mats, water, towel, and free weights if needed.