Tessa Virtue surprises Olympic hopefuls at morning skate in Parkdale

On the heels of International Women’s Day, Olympic and World Champion ice dancer, Tessa Virtue, surprised a group of young figure skaters at the West Toronto Skating Club.

Virtue attended the McCormick Arena in Parkdale to spend time with the young skaters and debut her new ice skating Barbie, in partnership with the Barbie Dream Gap initiative. The skating rink was decked out in pink, when the Barbie ambassador surprised the group on the ice.

“I’m so excited that I finally get to share this secret,” said Virtue as she approached the group.

The Barbie Dream Gap project, which Virtue has been involved in since 2019, sets out to close the dream gap or the dissolution that gender can determine what you can or can’t do. The ongoing global initiative aims to give girls as young as five the resources and tools to achieve their dreams.

“This initiative is about breaking down barriers and showing these kids that they are limitless in their dreams,” said Lisa Perry, Barbie brand manager.

In tandem with the launch of her new Barbie, Tessa Virtue is working with The Barbie Dream Gap initiative to help raise money for organizations like She’s The First, She Should Run and Step Up.

She will be visiting other skating clubs to promote the initiative and to work with the young skaters and encourage them to continue in the pursuit of their dreams, no matter how lofty or grand they might be.

“Tessa has been so amazing since she started with us, she really embodies the initiative,” said Perry.

After watching the group of skaters perform their routine, Virtue spoke to the group about her battle to becoming an Olympic medalist and the women that inspired her along the way.

“Never did I ever think that I could stand on an Olympic podium,” Virtue shared in a candid moment with the group. “Nothing is impossible. It takes a lot of hard work, but if it’s something that you’re eager to ensue and that you’re passionate about, you just do the work and commit to the process and surround yourself with a good team.”

Since the launch of the project, The Barbie Dream Gap initiative has raised over $250,000 to help close the dream gap. Interested in making a donation? Check out the GoFundMe, here.