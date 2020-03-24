Chef Nuit Regular shares how to make her Thai hot and sour chicken noodle soup

As many of us find ourselves cooking at home instead of dining out, we’re sharing recipes from some of Toronto’s top chefs and restaurants.

“Noodle soup is one of my comfort favourites dishes that’s easy to cook at home,” says chef Nuit Regular of Pai Northern Thai Kitchen, Sukhothai⁠, and Kiin. “I love the spicy, sour, sweet and nutty flavours.”

Note: The chicken thigh in this recipe can be replaced with thin slices of chicken breast, beef, pork, tofu, or peeled whole shrimp.

Thai hot and sour chicken noodle soup

Serves 1 person

Ingredients

500 mL chicken broth

¼ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp sea salt

1 garlic clove, peeled, lightly bruised

5 cilantro stems (about 3 inches in length)

1 Tbsp thin soy sauce

1 chicken thigh boneless, skin off, cut to thin slices

2 Tbsp canola oil

1 Tbsp garlic, minced

110 grams rice noodles (about ¼ of a 454gram rice noodle/package)

2 Tbsp cane sugar

2 Tbsp fish sauce

2 Tbsp white vinegar

¼-1 tsp chili powder (¼ tsp for mild, ½ tsp for medium, 1 tsp for spicy)

¼ cup coarsely ground roasted peanuts

½ cup bean sprouts

1 green onion, finely chopped

1 celery stalk with leaves, finely sliced (choose the inner piece of celery)

1 cilantro stalk, coarsely chopped

1 sawtooth coriander stalk, finely chopped (optional)

1 lime wedge

Method

1. In a small pot, bring chicken broth, black pepper, salt, garlic, cilantro stems, and thin soy sauce to boil over high heat. Once at a rolling boil, add chicken thigh and simmer until the chicken is cooked through and floating, about 4-5 minutes. Turn the heat down to very low heat to keep warm, remove and discard garlic and cilantro stems and set aside.

2. In a small skillet, heat canola oil over medium heat, add minced garlic and constantly stir to cook until the garlic turns light yellow, about 1-2 minutes. You may need to adjust the heat to prevent the garlic from burning. Remove from the heat and set aside. The garlic will continue to cook and turn golden brown.

3. Cook the rice noodles according to the package directions. Place the cooked noodles in a large bowl. Add garlic and oil and stir to mix well.

4. Add sugar, fish sauce, white vinegar, chili powder, and ground peanuts to the chicken soup pot, and stir to mix well.

5. Use a ladle to transfer the soup and its contents to the noodle bowl. Top with bean sprouts, green onions, celery, cilantro and sawtooth coriander. Squeeze a wedge lime and enjoy.

