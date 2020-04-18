The best gelato delivery in Toronto offers a chance to enjoy a frozen treat without leaving the comfort of your home. Why wait in line when you can instead hang out on your patio in wait of your gelato-fix? Less fatty than ice cream but no less flavourful, gelato is the perfect warm weather treat for anyone looking to indulge their sweet tooth without feeling overstuffed.

Here is the best gelato delivery in Toronto.

Experiment with different gelato flavours like the Boozy Tiramisu, Bourbon and Smoked Chocolate, Ricotta Rosemary Lemon, Saffron Vanilla, Strawberry, Thai Basil and Junip, or White Truffle & Maple & Sage.

This Little Italy gem offers a litre or half-litre pint of their classic flavours in Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Salted Caramel, Lemon Sorbet, Rocher, and Pistachio. You can also add an array of Italian pastries, fresh bread, cake slices, or cookies.

This network of frozen treat shops has a variety of mouth-watering icy desserts, but if you’re looking for gelato, try the Pistachio gelato or Tanzanian Dark Chocolate currently on their delivery list.

Order a single serving or a pint from a selection of popular flavours, including Salted Caramel, Dark Chocolate, Caramel Sea Salt, Bourbon Vanilla Bean, Earl Grey Lavender London Fog or their newest flavour Frozen Hot Chocolate.

Get tubs of 1L with up to two different flavours or 1.5L with the choice of three flavours or if you’re looking for something small, you can get a cup of one to three scoops delivered to your door. Try their newest flavour Cadbury Cream Egg & Kinder Surprise to feel like a kid again.

Get a half litre of any flavour from the refreshing Mojito or the sweet and spicy Mayan chocolate to Vanilla Sponge Toffee. Traditionalists will also find an ample selection of old favourites.

Spruce up your gelato flavours with these artisanal selections, including Toasted Marshmallow, Honey Lavender, Lemongrass or Strawberry Cheesecake. They come in 3.5 oz containers.

Choose from a half container (500 grams) and a full bin (1 kg) of classic or specialty flavours, including Hazelnut, Tiramisù, and Stracciatella delivered right to your door.

An array of interesting flavours are available to indulge your taste buds. Highlights include Chili Chocolate gelato, Mascarpone gelato, and for those who like a boozier offering, they also offer Baileys and Amaretto gelato.