The best indoor spin classes in Toronto

The spinning craze has brought some great studios to Toronto. Not only are most of these spots geared to get you into shape, they are also helping people of all shapes and sizes across Toronto to get excited about working out. With motivating instructors, music-filled classes and Technicolor light shows, these five spinning studios are encouraging people to get back on the bike and sweat it out — no matter the weather.

SPINCO Toronto

SPINCO has three locations across Toronto and the Summerhill location has been a popular go-to this year. A wide variety of styles and instructors ensure that there’s a spin class for every vibe, and many of them teach at more than one location. Starting with a class or two with instructor Justin Scott is a great way to learn about the culture here, as Scott’s enthusiasm and coveted playlists are on point. After that, try Matt Jacobson’s or Liem Vu’s classes for themed rides (think: all ’90s boy/girl bands or a party with Lizzo), Michelle Allard’s classes for chill vibes, and Rebecca Moskob’s classes for an intermediate-level ride that doubles as a dance party.

Spokehaüs

At Spokehaüs, you’ll get carefully choreographed 45-minute rides that target different parts of your body, all set to meticulously curated playlists to match. You have three options here, the signature spin ride, an intermediate-advanced ride that they liken to a “rave on a bike,” and the “hotbox,” which is the signature ride in a room set to 27-29 degrees Celsius. Instructors are upbeat, welcoming, and well above average when it comes to tricking you into having fun during a serious workout.

Loft Cycle Club

Loft Cycle Club is a beautiful spot on the Danforth that has a spa/yoga studio vibe to it. They’re big on community here, and that’s one of the reasons the place feels like a micro-neighbourhood. Loft offers a two-part program that includes spin classes and sculpt classes, the latter of which is designed to complement your usual spins with programs that enhance strength, endurance, and balance. They have a variety of combinations between the two, so you can book the right duo for your fitness needs. There’s also a café on site that’s part of their perk program, meaning you can ride your way to free smoothies.

Cycle Bar

If you’re someone who benefits from keeping their eye on the prize, CycleBar is for you. The signature darkened rooms of spin are illuminated by screens that show your stats, and the instructors build in different games and competitions to spice up the ride and keep you pushing. They have curated playlists they’ll send out after your ride along with your stats, and if you’re not into the idea of screens blinking around you while you work out, there are options for “unplugged” rooms with the same great beats.

RocketCycle

RocketCycle is a 6-year-old veteran on the spin scene in Toronto that was started by best friends Dana Rocket and Rory Pederzolli. The vibe here really is come as you are, as the instructors are great at meeting you at your fitness level and helping you hit your own goals during the classes. Try a class with instructor Stephanie Williams if you want to test your ability to conquer any hill.