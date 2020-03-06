The best looking open houses in Toronto this weekend

The real estate market in Toronto has been heating up this year with prices soaring to a shocking 12.3% increase since January of last year. Supply issues have invited bidding wars and led to homes selling wildly above asking. But with interest rates on the decline and more and more people looking to get into the market, there’s no point in waiting for things to cool down.

If you’re trying to get your foot in the door or looking for inspiration for home renos, here are five of the best looking open houses that you can check out this weekend in Toronto.

Queen West

Where: #201 -24 Noble St.

How much: $679, 000

When: Saturday, March 7 & Sunday, March 8 from 2p.m. to 4p.m.

Why: This corner loft in the century old Noble Court Lofts, built in 1910, is just steps away from Queen Street West. The 1 bedroom loft has exposed brick, hardwood floors, original century-old farmhouse sliding doors, and 5 huge wrap-around warehouse windows, great for natural light.

Upper Beaches

Where: 60 Glenmore Rd.

How much: $929, 000

When: Saturday, March 7 & Sunday, March 8 from 2p.m. to 4p.m.

Why: This cute semi-detached in the Upper Beaches has beautiful exposed brick, a gas fireplace and a finished basement with a separate entrance. One of the two bathrooms has a heated towel bar, and the other has a spa-inspired soaker tub and heated floors.

Oakwood/Vaughan

Where: 180 Cedric Ave.

How much: $1,595,000

When: Saturday, March 7 & Sunday, March 8 from 2p.m. to 4p.m.

Why: This 4 + 1 bedroom and 5 bathroom Scandinavian-inspired home gets lots of natural lighting from the large windows and sunroof. The large master bedroom has a beautiful ensuite bathroom with a his-and-hers vanity sink.

Forest Hill

Where: 18 Ava Rd.

How much: $3, 798, 000

When: Saturday, March 7 & Sunday, March 8 from 2p.m. to 4p.m.

Why: A mix of old world charm and modern luxury, this 4 + 1 bedroom in Forest Hill has gorgeous walk-in closets, heated floors, a snow melting system, and your very own private oasis that includes a courtyard and a fountain.

Lawrence Park

Where: 34 Stratheden Rd.

How much: $9,950,000

When: Saturday, March 7 from 2p.m. to 4p.m.

Why: A breathtaking 6 bedroom home in Lawrence Park with your own private theatre, gym, and recreation space. It’s like living in your very own resort. The driveway and walkways are heated, perfect for snowy days.