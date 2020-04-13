The best Thai delivery in Toronto

Thai delivery in Toronto is an excellent option for anyone needing their fix of curry or khao soi. With due respect to delivery staples like pizza, there are few better foods to enjoy while getting cosy and binging on Netflix than pad Thai. Fortunately, Toronto has some wildly talented Thai chefs cooking up everything from traditional classics to modern takes on this much-loved cuisine.

Here are the best Thai restaurants offering delivery in Toronto.

Long considered the go-to spot for Thai, you don’t actually have to dine-in to savour dishes like crispy rice salad or khao yum. The pad gra prao is superb, filled with beef, peppers and topped with a fried egg. And, of course, the pad Thai is exemplary. They’re open for takeout during their regular lunch and dinner hours and delivery is available through Uber Eats.

Choose from a long list of Bangkok-inspired dishes. From noodles to Thai curries, this menu will spoil you for choice. They’re offering a takeout special for 15 per cent off, which includes a free crispy fried veggie spring roll. Delivery is currently 10 per cent off menu prices with the added app. They also have frozen meal kits that you can order that will stay fresh in your freezer for two months. All their consignment wines are also 30 per cent off.

This restaurant makes it easy for you to recreate their delicious meals in your kitchen. Meal kits include instructions and everything you need to assemble classic Thai dishes. Choose from an array of appetizers, soups, noodles, curries, and stir-frys. They’re doing both takeout and delivery via Uber Eats, Skip the Dishes and DoorDash.

This Junction favourite specializes in Isaan dishes from northeastern Thailand and continues to offer pick-up and delivery (via Uber Eats and DoorDash). Their menu offers both traditional Thai dishes and unique Isaan-inspired street food. You may want to check their hours before placing your order as they may change during the week.

Here you’ll find all the classics from spring rolls and pad Thai to green curry at this north Toronto eatery. The long menu also includes mango sticky rice and bananas in syrup for those who want to end their meal with a little something sweet. They offer both takeout and delivery.

It’s worth noting that this legendary Thai spot near Yonge and Gould is paying homage to our heroes on the frontline by offering 50 per cent off their menu to healthcare workers. They’re fully licensed and offer Singha beer on their menu for a full Thai dining experience. Delivery is done through Foodora and takeout is always available during restaurant hours.

Named after the beautiful Thai island, Koh Lipe, in southern Thailand, this gem nestled on Baldwin Street offers regional specialties as well as favourites including pad Thai, a variety of curries and mango salad. They do both takeout and delivery through all the usual suspects.