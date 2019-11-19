The biggest thing to happen to the donut since Timbits

The Box Donut seems to have ventured where most have failed — to fit a square peg into a round hole. As the name suggests, the Box Donut is just the newest player to win us over in the bakery wars to reinvent familiar offerings in a different format. The Hungarian franchise started here in Canada and will open in Yorkdale mall before the new year. This location will be the fourth place to find this quadrilateral treat.

Its signature product, the squaredonut, is fried in 100 per cent peanut oil and “made with the highest quality ingredients.” Ranging from Callebaut chocolate to creamy fillings and marmalades, everything created in the Box Donut bakery are small batched, non-GMO and additive- and preservative-free, no doubt meant to help persuade foodies to indulge guilt-free.

The decadent squares come in five categories, each with varying price points: basic, classic, fancy, limited and exclusive. An individual doughnut ranges from $3.69 for a basic square and $5.99 for an exclusive one. A basic baker’s dozen starts at $40.99, and customization comes at a premium of between $3.99 and $9.99 if you wanted to mix and match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Box Donut Canada (@theboxdonutcanada) on Nov 12, 2019 at 9:13am PST

The Box’s flavours change seasonally, and one might want to do some research ahead of time so as not to hold up the line. It has an abundance of flavours to choose from, like pistachio raspberry, flower with lavender cream, lemon meringue and chili chocolate, to name a few.

There is an equally indulgent drink menu that ranges from milkshakes to coffees to wash it all down. Popular beverages include the caramel crunch latte macchiato and raspberry milkshake. Lower-cal beverage options like coffee and flavoured waters are also available.

While you’re waiting for the opening of the Yorkdale mall location, you can grab a square-shaped treat at one of the other three locations in Ontario.