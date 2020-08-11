Midtown farmers’ market reopens in Toronto with physical distancing measures in place

Locals looking for fresh fruits and veggies now have another place to shop, as businesses across the city continue to reopen after the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Stop’s Farmers’ Market, which will continue to be held at Artscape Wychwood Barns, has joined the growing list of markets that have reopened in Toronto. While the Evergreen Brick Works and St. Lawrence farmers’ markets rolled out operations in June, others like the Dufferin Grove Farmers’ Market opted to stick with online delivery and pickup instead.

The Stop has implemented a number of safety measures to help curb the spread of the virus and keep patrons safe. Only 50 customers will be allowed into the farmers’ market at a time, and properly-worn masks will be mandatory. Shopping at the market will no longer be a family affair as visitors will be limited to two per group, and only service animals will be allowed in. Physical distancing (staying at least six feet away from other customers) is also very much encouraged.

The Stop’s Farmers’ Market at the Wychwood Barns is reopening! https://t.co/27Ei85Oc2L — Josh Matlow (@JoshMatlow) August 8, 2020

There will be arrows placed on the ground to direct traffic and stop pedestrian congestion, and shoppers will be asked to wash their hands upon entering the market. Patrons also will be asked not to touch any of the merchandise. Additionally, the market is asking all customers to do their shopping as fast as possible, ideally taking 20 minutes or less for their trip.

Anyone experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 has been asked to refrain from visiting the market. Also, those who have left the country in the last two weeks, who may have had contact with someone who may have COVID-19, or who are waiting for results from a COVID-19 test, have also been asked to stay home.

While it’s exciting that many places are reopening, it’s still important to stay vigilant and follow public safety measures, so make sure that you familiarize yourself with the guidelines before heading over to Artscape Wychwood Barns or any other farmers’ market.

The Stop runs every Saturday, between 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 76 Wychwood Ave.