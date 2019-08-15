The top 10 restaurant openings and closures to watch for in Toronto

Coming soon

Midtown’s favourite Indonesian spot, LITTLE SISTER (2031 Yonge St., 416-466-2031), is opening up a downtown location at Portland and Adelaide this fall.

The team behind high-end vegan restaurant, Awai, will soon open their latest project AVELO (51 St. Nicholas St.) in a two-storey Victorian home. Awai closed its doors last month. The owners continue to operate two more casual Away Cafés on Queen West and College.

Michelin-star chef Akira Back has announced his latest venture. DASHA (620 King St. W.) will feature unique cocktails, Chinese cuisine and karaoke rooms — the makings of any good night.

Food Dudes founder/chef, Adrian Niman is leading the culinary direction of new cannabis-infused edibles company OLLI BRANDS, set to launch January 2020, based on legalization timelines.

Foodie news

After 13 years in midtown, CAVA (1560 Yonge St., 416-979-9918), has confirmed that it has sold its current location and is planning a move to the Financial District in the new year.

Neighbourhood favourite AVIV RESTAURANT (328 Dupont St.) is moving northwards. The lease is expiring at the end of the month and the current building is making way for condos. Thankfully, Aviv has found a new location at 779 St. Clair Ave. W. The last dinner service on Dupont Street will take place on Aug. 17, and they hope to reopen on St. Clair Avenue in September.

Something for the Potterheads: A Harry Potter pop-up, THE WIZARD’S CAULDRON BAR is coming to Toronto in November. A ticket will get you a robe and a wand, hot mead and a 90-minute potion-mixing session, which honestly seems a bit reductive considering the complex lives wizards lead.

Sad to see you go

North York stalwart WILDFIRE STEAKHOUSE & WINE BAR closed on July 21 after 22 years at York Mills and Yonge.

Shortlived TSUJIRI PATISSERIE, at Yonge and Wellesley, quietly shut its doors last month.

The lease is up on the pan-Asian sensation RIZ ON BAYVIEW, but RIZ ON YONGE is still here to sweep up the pieces of any broken hearts.