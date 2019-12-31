The best of Toronto roundup for 2019

From the top neighbourhood shops to the most delectable places to dine, we know you want to experience the best Toronto has to offer (and so do we!). So we’ve scoured the city all year to bring you the cream of Toronto’s crop and, now, we’re looking back at 2019’s best of the best. Here are the top five most popular ‘best of’s’ of 2019.

We asked 60 of Toronto's best chefs to share their favourite places to eat in order to create this definitive guide to the city's best restaurants. Want to know where David Lee indulges in Italian or discover Rob Gentile's go-to spot for sushi? You find all that and more in our best restaurants round-up.

Tourtière may be associated with the holiday season, but there's no bad time of year to tuck into this comforting Québécois classic. Chef Mark McEwan samples six of the city's top tourtière purveyors and picks his favourite.

Most of us have long holiday shopping lists to tackle, and what better place to do it than at markets that will help us get in the festive spirit? The Distillery District's Christmas Market is the OG but for those looking to avoid the crowds, we share some alternative Christmas market options for your holiday shopping (or just getting your mulled wine and yuletide treat fix).

When the summer temperatures start to drop each year, many of us find ourselves itching to squeeze in some more local travels before the road-trip season comes to a close. Find out the best places to get out of the city for a weekend and admire Ontario's natural beauty.

Once solely bastions for weary travellers too tired to dine off-site, Toronto's hotel restaurants have become destinations that appeal to guests and non-guests alike. We visit five pioneering properties that are redefining the hotel dining scene with their top chefs and cutting-edge culinary programs.