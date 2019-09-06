These are the top events for book lovers in Toronto this month

MARGARET ATWOOD

Yes, the city’s most famous author penned a sequel to the classic Handmaid’s Tale, which is entitled The Testaments, and yes, she is slated to give a reading Sept. 16 at the Bluma Appel Theatre.

WORD ON THE STREET

The city’s largest street festival dedicated to the written word, this year’s festivities are scheduled for Sept. 21 to 22 at Harbourfront Centre, featuring authors such as Catherine Hernandez, André Alexis and Zoe Whittall.

MALCOLM GLADWELL

Toronto native and bona fide intellectual superstar, Gladwell is back in his hometown for a talk on Sept. 30 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in support of his new book Talking to Strangers.

EDEN MILLS WRITERS’ FESTIVAL

Probably the loveliest day of literature one could find anywhere, this plucky festival is located in the country outside Toronto in the idyllic town of Eden Mills, Sept. 6 to 8.