Luxury chalets guaranteed to win winter north of Toronto

The luxury market in ski country is exploding as more and more city folk from Toronto head to the hills for glam vacation retreats and weekend homes. Here are three stunning multimillion-dollar homes a short drive from the city.

LUXE LAKESIDE VIEWS

With Calabogie Lake in the backyard and just 10 minutes from Calabogie Peaks, 205 Bluff Point is the ultimate all-season chalet.

This three-bedroom cabin sits on 1.7 acres of quiet land and is listed at $1.125 million (Royal LePage).

HAUTE HISTORY

Around the corner from Osler Ski Club is 8408 Poplar Sideroad.

This newly renovated, four-bedroom cottage sits pretty on the Niagara Escarpment and is listed at $1.275 million (Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.).

LUXURY ON GEORGIAN BAY

101 Georgian Bay Ln. is not your typical chalet.

On the market for $2.39 million, this smart home has cathedral ceilings, an in-house wine cellar and is located in the exclusive Georgian Bay Club (Sotheby’s International Realty).