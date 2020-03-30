City’s new ticketing blitz targets people using Toronto parks

Mayor John Tory is cracking down on people using Toronto parks and amenities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting today, Toronto Police and bylaw officers are scoping out hotspots across the city to issue tickets to people in violation of social distancing rules.

The Toronto mayor issued a strict warning to individuals flouting public health recommendations at today’s press conference.

“I’m afraid the time is up for those who don’t want to listen or who don’t care,” Tory said. “For them, we won’t hesitate to issue a minimum $750 fine, and potentially as high as a $5,000 fine, so that they maybe will get the message.”

Last week, the city took urgent action to close playgrounds and other public amenities to encourage people to practice social distancing.

This weekend, it became apparent that some people were not heeding public health warnings. Tory said city officials received reports from local councillors and through 311 about people continuing to gather in large groups across Toronto.

“People were playing soccer in the Weston Lions Park and at Humberview Park, having climbed over fences and gates that were locked there to keep people out during this health emergency,” Tory said. “Others were using the fitness stations at Sunnyside Park, which had been clearly signed and taped off pursuant to legal orders.”

Large groups were also seen hanging out in parks across the city, including Trinity Bellwoods and in the Beaches.

“This is not physical distancing. It is irresponsible and insensitive behaviour and it risks spreading COVID-19 further in our city,” he said.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg also took to Twitter to urge people to avoid playgrounds and public amenities during this time of crisis. Pegg noted enforcement would not be necessary if citizens just followed the rules.

Ultimately, Tory said the best thing to do is to stay home.

“We’ve asked people not to use the playgrounds, the soccer fields or the dog parks. With proper physical distancing, we did say it was okay to use the parks themselves,” Tory added. “But that is superseded in most cases if possible, by the advice to stay home.”