The top 10 day trips to take near Toronto this fall

Fall day trips from Toronto are the perfect opportunity to soak up the spectacular scenery that Southern Ontario has to offer, when the air becomes brisk and the trees turn colour. You don’t have to travel hours to find stunning vistas, majestic waterfalls, and some of the best hiking trails in the province. And the best part is you don’t need a reservation — you just hop in the car and about an hour later, you’re in an autumn wonderland.

Beamsville Bench

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hidden Bench Estate Winery (@hiddenbench) on Oct 10, 2019 at 7:23pm PDT

With harvest season in full swing, head to wine country and enjoy the picturesque vineyards on this short hop from Toronto. One of the most beautiful drives is up Mountainview Road where you’ll find several noteworthy wineries nestled together at the heart of Beamsville Bench. There’s an abundance of riches to be tasted here, but make sure to take an in-depth tour and tasting at Thirty Bench. Try a cheese plate overlooking the Toronto skyline at Fielding Estate, and pay a visit to one of the region’s best producers at Hidden Bench.

Forks of the Credit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ontario Travel (@ontariotravel) on Sep 13, 2018 at 7:59am PDT

Enjoy a picturesque drive along twisting roads with breathtaking views. The Forks of the Credit offers six hiking trails that lead you to scenic waterfalls and historic ruins. If you have more time to explore and are willing to brave the crowds, you could also continue your drive to the nearby Cheltenham Badlands.

Kelso

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conservation Halton (@conservationhalton) on Sep 25, 2019 at 12:30pm PDT

Take a chairlift ride down the escarpment, rent a kayak, and take in the seasons beauty at Kelso Conservation Area. Walk one of the many trails or if you prefer to ride, Kelso is a dream mountain bike destination with over 60km of trails that wind up and down the Niagara Escarpment. There’s also rock climbing and an aerial ropes course for the brave at heart.

Mount Nemo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omar Rais (@omarkrais) on Oct 16, 2019 at 10:18am PDT

Explore one of the best cliff ecosystems in Southern Ontario at Mount Nemo Conservation Area. This unique spot offers various caving systems and rock climbing opportunities and is home to over 300 plant species. Find ancient cedar trees and spectacular vistas looking north to Milton, east to Oakville and south to Burlington and Lake Ontario. The Quarry hike is a manageable 1.9km and a great way to get your blood flowing. If you’re lucky you may even see the C.N. Tower.

Dundas Peak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ash O’Malley (@offbeatimages) on Oct 22, 2018 at 4:26am PDT

This might be one of the most popular spots to take an Instagram photo perched on a cliff. But for those who don’t navigate the world with a selfie-stick, Dundas Peak’s lookout is one of the most majestic vistas to soak up with your eyes. From the colourful gorge below, to nearby Webster and Tews Falls, Dundas Peak may be one of the most beautiful places near Toronto to visit this fall.

Elora Gorge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan B (@boywonderbryan) on Oct 14, 2019 at 7:12am PDT

From its old-world charm in the form of their century-old buildings to cute art galleries, Elora has much to offer the fall day-tripper. Grab a bite to eat or pamper yourself at the Elora Mill Hotel and Spa which offers outstanding views overlooking the Grand River. A must-visit is the Elora Gorge Conservation with its soaring 22 meter high cliffs, look-out points, and scenic riverside trails. Don’t forget to make a stop in Fergus while you’re there.

Rouge Valley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Hammond (@dhammondvisuals) on Nov 22, 2018 at 6:31pm PST

You don’t actually need to leave Toronto to catch spectacular fall foliage displays. For a quick fall day trip, head to the Rouge Valley. This scenic spot is located at the eastern edge of Scarborough and enjoys the status as one of the largest urban parks in Canada. Just outside the Rouge Valley Conservation centre is the Vista Trail, a 1.5 km loop with beautiful views to the bluffs, Little Rouge Creek and the Rouge Valley. Or if you prefer to drive, you can take the scenic route.

Hamilton Waterfalls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piece of Crop (@pieceofcrop) on Oct 18, 2019 at 9:05am PDT

Hamilton has an array of waterfalls worth checking out on a fall day trip. Take a scenic hike from the roadside parking lot to the 17 meter high Sherman falls. There’s also Tiffany Falls, which you’ll find after strolling through a forested trail. The Iroquoia walk is a 3.7 km hike that takes you past seven majestic waterfalls including Scenic Falls and Princess Falls.

Rattray Marsh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗦𝗸𝘆𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝘃𝗮𝗻 𝗗𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻-𝗙𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲 (@skylar.vdf) on Nov 5, 2018 at 7:45am PST

The Rattray Marsh is located in Mississauga and is the last remaining lakefront marsh between Toronto and Burlington. The gorgeous colours from the oak, birch, willow and maple trees reflect off the water making for a pretty serene jaunt. The raised boardwalk allows you to be among the natural beauty of this place, without muddying up your shoes. The area is also a hotspot for spotting families of deer and swans.

Belfountain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Kim (@samexplores_) on May 26, 2018 at 8:20pm PDT

Belfountain’s historic terrace offers beautiful views of the colourful landscape. Find waterfalls scattered throughout the conservation area on a set of varied walking and hiking trails. If there’s one thing you have to do on a fall day trip here, it’s a walk across the wooden suspension bridge that cuts through a lush forest and overlooks a scenic waterfall. You can leave your car and walk to the helmet to grab a bite or explore some of the shops.

Looking for a fall weekend getaway? Read the Top 8 weekend getaways a short drive from Toronto.