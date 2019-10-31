Top 5 Day of the Dead celebrations in Toronto

Day of the Dead events are about to descend upon Toronto. Starting this weekend, there will be a host of Dia de los Muertos celebrations, one of Mexico’s most revered holidays, honouring its culture through music, food, and drink. You can dress up and learn to face-paint in the style of La Catrina or choose from an array of activities and screenings come Nov. 1.

Here are five Day of the Dead parties worth checking out in Toronto this year.

This all-ages festival by Jarritos Canada on Nov. 2 is free and includes live Lucha Libre wrestling, face painting, a screening of Coco, live music, and two DJs. You’ll want to arrive hungry as there will be a variety of food from La Brea Street Food, Frisasca, ConMiTaco, and more to choose from. Don’t forget to try some tequila-based cocktails.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jarritos Canada Official (@jarritoscanada) on Oct 29, 2019 at 2:33pm PDT

Toronto’s foremost tequila bar will offer food, drink, and live music on Nov. 2. Dance to a mariachi band and perhaps come dressed up and ready for an evening of partying with the ghouls. It starts at 6 p.m. and Lucas Stagg will be performing at 10 p.m. No tickets required.

Enjoy exclusive canapes and cocktails, including ceviche and sugar skull sundaes, and dress up for this Dia de los Muertos party on Nov. 1. Music will come courtesy of renowned Toronto DJ Guillaume Viau, who will be playing all night. Enter to win the chance of getting La Catrina make-up done by professionals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chotto Matte Toronto (@chottomattetor) on Oct 29, 2019 at 9:47am PDT

An intimate culinary experience will set the mood for this evening’s events, hosted by Boehmer, at 8 p.m on Nov. 2. Stay for live music and a dance party starting at 10 p.m. where you’ll find signature cocktails and face painters. You may want to dress up for this theme party to take advantage of your new look. Get your tickets here.

Extend your festivities with another weekend of celebrating Dia de los Muertos on Nov. 9 and 10. This two-day free festival — now in its 16th year — is Toronto’s longest-running celebration of the Day of the Dead. You won’t be bored. Choose from an array of activities for children and adults including Catrina face painting workshops, screenings of Coco and The Book of Life, contemporary Mexican cuisine, and live music.