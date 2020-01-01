The top Toronto love stories of 2019

From high school sweethearts to love at first sight, our How They Met column was bursting with stories of love this year. Here are the top five romances that got readers’ attention:

Our most loved how they met of the year had to be the one of home-grown Maple Leaf, Zach Hyman. The Maple Leaf left wing and published author, married his high school sweetheart Alannah this year after an almost decade-long relationship. The couple told us about their youthful romance, making anyone believe true love can stand the test of time.

Love for local celebrities didn’t stop there, people also seemed to love the star-crossed romance between a certain TV personality and her now husband. TV host Marilyn Denis shared her high-school-romance-turned-life-long-love-story, with us this year. Marilyn and her partner Jim Helman married in 2018, 43 years after their high school prom, which also happened to be their first date. After spending four decades separated from each other, the pair reconnected online and were married shortly after. If this story tells us anything, it’s that good things come to those who wait.

Mom really does know best when it comes to this top-rated love story. The Toronto musician Amy Sky Jordan, played matchmaker for her daughter, singer-songwriter Zoe Sky Jordan and her now husband, Liam Russell. After a set up at her parents’ house Zoe wasn’t convinced Liam was the one, but once they got in the writers’ room — everything changed.

Another one of our highest rated How They Mets was quite the longwinded pursuit. Helen Taylor, a Shakespeare in High Park actor, met her now husband at a comedy event and it took him quite sometime to win her over. Helen’s now husband, Gerry, proposed three times before Helen was ready to say “I do.” Seeing as the bride is an actor, drama is required to make the wooing a little more interesting and there is no lack of it in this love story.

The last How They Met that really wooed our readers this year was that of news anchor Ken Shaw. When he spotted his now wife, Nancy, across the room at a charity event, he knew she was the one. Ken was candid with us about his nerves when approaching Nancy to finally ask her out. The couple were married later in life and Ken says that being best friends with his spouse might just be the secret to their success.