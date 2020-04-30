Two apartment buildings near Yonge and Eglinton slated for demolition will be utilized to house more than 100 people suffering from homelessness in the city of Toronto.

The city is planning on clearing out homeless encampments and providing interim housing for three to six months for those people sleeping outdoors.

Furnished units in the two buildings will be leased by the city of Toronto from a local developer for $55 per night including utilities and HST. According to the city, there is a kitchen in each unit, and clients will have access to laundry, free Wi-Fi, and cable television.

“Ending chronic homelessness is not a slogan, it’s possible,” said councillor Joe Cressy, chair of Toronto’s Board of Health. “Everyone deserves to have a safe and affordable home and access to services that help individuals achieve housing stability. The fact is we need a range of housing options that meet the different and unique needs of people experiencing homelessness. Programs like this that expand access to housing in our city and community mark a positive step forward in our goal of ending homelessness”.

As part of the ongoing fight against #COVID19 and to help stop the spread of the virus, the #CityofTO is providing interim housing for people sleeping outdoors. More info: https://t.co/1YcMciFpqo pic.twitter.com/6tC3GCxvQr — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) April 29, 2020

The property is owned by the Times Group and is the site of a future project.

“Our partnership with the city at this unprecedented time in history enables us to provide living space for the most vulnerable when it is needed most,” said Hashem Ghadaki, president of Times Group, in a prepared statement. “Additionally, with the lease proceeds, we have committed to donating $500,000 to Toronto’s food banks. Speaking for my partners and our entire staff, we feel it’s our duty as citizens to help.”

In addition to free housing, those living in the buildings will also have access to meals, staff support, and case management gearing to finding long-term housing solutions and harm reduction.

The city’s Streets to Homes outreach team will work with community partners to identify individuals and couples sleeping outdoors with this opportunity, prioritizing those with health and safety concerns who are identified as higher risk due to COVID-19.

“Homelessness is inextricably linked to health,” said Dr. Andrew Boozary, executive director of health and social policy at University Health Network. “This partnership helps advance the housing needs and protection for people through COVID-19. And hopefully enables more lasting solutions for the improved health and well-being of our most disadvantaged patient populations.”