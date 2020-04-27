Team behind Toronto restaurants Auberge du Pommier and Canoe launch new grocery delivery service

Toronto restaurants across the city have been finding creative ways to feed their customers while we all continue to practice social distancing.
O&B, the Toronto restaurant group behind spots like Auberge du Pommier, Canoe, and Maison Selby, is the latest operator to undergo a transformation with the launch of its new grocery delivery service.
The program allows you to order individual grocery items, as well as beer, wine, and liquor (just remember that booze orders have to include food as well).
They’re also offering special chef-curated boxes, priced between $35 and $93, which feature a selection of produce, protein, or pantry staples. The pantry box, for example, contains basics like all-purpose flour, eggs, and milk, while the protein box is packed with frozen halibut and two 10 oz beef striploin center cuts, among other meat items.
You can also order heat-at-home meals, many of which are O&B restaurant favourites, like Bannock’s tourtiere, Lena’s beef empanadas, and Parcheggio’s lasagna. They’ve also partnered with Pizzeria Libretto to offer ready-to-reheat 12-inch veggie and pepperoni pizzas.
The small selection of non-food and drink items covers a few personal care basics aimed at preventing the spread of COVID. There are bottles of Dillon’s alcohol-based hand sanitizer, with a note explaining that purchases help fund Dillon’s effort to continue providing sanitizer to Ontario front line workers free of charge.
For the next two weeks, delivery dates can be booked on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays with spots available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Contactless deliveries are dropped off between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on your selected date. There’s a minimum order of $150, and the delivery zone currently spans from north of the water, south of Finch Ave, east of the 427, and west of Victoria Park.
If you don’t feel like cooking, some of O&B’s restaurants have reopened for takeout and delivery. R&D, Liberty Commons, and Beauty BBQ are all offering to-go meals, with Beauty BBQ also serving pasta from Parcheggio.