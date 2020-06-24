St. Clair sports bar Scallywags is permanently closing

Midtown sports bar Scallywags has announced it’s closing its doors for good. Open since 1997, the Yonge and St. Clair mainstay was a popular place for Toronto’s official Liverpool F.C. Supporters Club to watch soccer games.

Owner Jeff May shared the news via Scallywags’ Facebook page yesterday, writing “we would like to thank all of our many loyal patrons and staff for their friendship and support throughout the years. We will always be grateful.”

The post has received over 200 comments from saddened customers, as well as former Scallywags staff who shared fond memories of their time working at the much-loved local. “I’m so happy that I got to share this absolute treasure of an establishment with friends and family!” wrote one commenter.

City councillor Josh Matlow posted the news on Twitter, where more commenters shared happy memories of Scallywags and expressed how much the bar will be missed.

Scallywags, a Yonge & St. Clair institution for sports, meetings and celebrations (with one of the city’s best patios) has announced they’ve closed permanently. Soccer and Rugby fans, along with every neighborhood regular, will be heartbroken. I can’t imagine @scallywagsbar gone. — Josh Matlow (@JoshMatlow) June 23, 2020

Scallywags is the latest in a string of long-running restaurants that have closed since the pandemic began, including Trattoria Giancarlo, Southern Accent, and Vesuvio Pizzeria.

The closure comes on the heels of Toronto restaurants getting the green light to reopen their patios to sit-down diners today.

Scallywags’ massive rooftop patio was a neighbourhood favourite and many commenters noted their disappointment that it won’t get a chance to see another summer.