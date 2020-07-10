Toronto is introducing new parking restrictions this weekend in response to overcrowding and beach parties

The City of Toronto is about to introduce new weekend parking restrictions at select Toronto beaches in an effort to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to a statement released by the city, while Stage 2 of reopening has given residents a greater opportunity to get outside, the virus remains a public health risk, and the city is concerned about the recent behaviour of some residents.

“Over the last several weekends, the City of Toronto has seen a significant increase in the number of people at Toronto beaches late into the evening who are not practising physical distancing, or who are setting up DJ equipment, lighting bonfires, drinking excessively and leaving large amounts of litter behind,” said the statement.

Friend just sent me this and said “You’re missing out” this happening now at Cherry Beach, Toronto. What am I missing out on? Being on a ventilator? What happened to social distancing? @JohnTory @jkwan_md @TOPublicHealth @fordnation @TorontoStar @TorontoPolice #COVID19toronto pic.twitter.com/NOHKFFFRbY — TakeOffFox (@TakeoffFox) June 20, 2020

Parking restrictions will be in place starting on Friday, July 10, at Marie Curtis Park, Humber Bay West Park and Cherry Beach and will be in effect from 7 p.m. onwards on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

New parking restrictions coming to a number of Toronto beaches Friday, Saturday and Sunday after 7 pm. Cherry Beach, Humber Bay West Park, and Marie Curtis Park on that list. Takes effect tonight. @globalnewsto https://t.co/uSd1MtE6Pp pic.twitter.com/w3nmfBrNSp — Shallima Maharaj (@ShallimaMaharaj) July 10, 2020

They join other parks and beaches along the waterfront that already have restricted access to parking on weekends due to road closures along Lake Shore Boulevard as part of the city’s ActiveTO program.

A reminder that parts of some major Toronto roads will be closed this weekend for people to be outside, get exercise and practise physical distancing. Learn about where and when these #ActiveTO weekend closures will be at: https://t.co/4eqBTXjg2B pic.twitter.com/BMMTpjOHoI — John Tory (@JohnTory) July 10, 2020

Large, mobile signs will be placed along the waterfront advising those coming to the beaches that parking restrictions are enforced, and vehicles leaving parking lots after 7 p.m. will be able to do so. Bylaw officers and Toronto Police will be highly visible at both beaches and parking lots in order to ensure that crowds, bonfires, fireworks, and other prohibited activities do not occur or are dealt with quickly.

Parking enforcement will also have a significant presence over the weekend, with the tagging and towing of illegally parked vehicles in areas where parking is restricted.