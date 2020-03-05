Toronto businesses are closing their doors to prevent coronavirus spread

A GoodLife Fitness at the Madison Centre, north of Sheppard Avenue on Yonge Street, was temporarily closed on Wednesday due to a possible case of the coronavirus.

A sign on the door stated “Attention Members: This gym is closed due to a possible case of the coronavirus. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

A staff member would only confirm that the sign was placed there, but the gym has since reopened.

The COVID-19 virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, causes a respiratory infection. The first presumptive case of the infection in Ontario was identified in late January 2020.

Since then, many public spaces in the GTA have taken precautions to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, CDI College shut down its North York campus in order to conduct a “thorough” disinfection of their facilities after the spouse of one of their students tested positive for novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

In a statement issued to students on Tuesday, college administrators noted that their first concern is the safety and wellbeing of students. They confirmed that the student in question has not tested positive for the virus, but she will remain in self-isolation as a precaution.

CDI College North York campus has been made aware that one our students recently tested positive for the COVID-19 Virus. CDI College has independently decided to close our North York campus for Wednesday, March 4, 2020 sanitization of entire campus and classrooms #CoronaOutbreak — Sean Snache (@snachesean) March 4, 2020

In the meantime, the campus, located near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue, is performing “a thorough, proactive, preventative sanitization of the entire campus and classrooms.”

“Cleanings will continue daily to further prevent the spread of germs,” the statement reads.

On Tuesday, a condo building in Scarborough announced they would undergo a “disinfecting operation” after one of their security guards tested positive for the virus upon return from vacation.

On Monday, Ontario’s Minister of Health, Christine Elliott, announced that the province will implement an enhanced response structure to improve responsiveness to the specifics of COVID-19.

Elliott noted that public health units, hospitals, emergency health services, nurses and primary care providers, among others, have been “critical” in managing the early phases of COVID-19, but the new structure will tap into an even broader network of clinical expertise across the health sector to quickly and effectively respond to any and every possible scenario.

It will comprise of a number of tables with specific mandates, including a “Command Table” headed by the Deputy Minister of Health, Helen Angus — this table will be the single point of oversight, providing executive leadership and strategic direction to guide the province’s response to the virus.

“As we enter this next phase of preparedness, every Ontarian should have full confidence that these efforts by our dedicated public health professionals and health care leaders will continue to keep them safe,” Elliott stated in a statement.

As of publication, the worldwide death toll from novel coronavirus surpassed 100 people, with deaths reported in China, the U.S., Italy and Iran. There are more than 93,000 cases worldwide; 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ontario, and Toronto Public Health is monitoring nine positive cases of the virus in the GTA.

The latest confirmed positive cases include a man in his 50s living in Vaughan (who is the brother of one of Toronto’s recently reported cases who travelled to Iran) — and a man in his 40s (who is the husband of York Region’s first Iran travel-related case). Both are in self-isolation and reportedly had no community exposure while symptomatic.

According to the CDC, one could possibly contract the virus by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their mouth, nose or eyes.

There is no cure for the virus, and wearing a surgical mask likely won’t stop one from getting infected — but there are simple safety precautions that you and your family can take. Visit Public Health Ontario for the latest updates on COVID-19.