Toronto buyers looking to Riverside neighbourhood for historic row houses and dream commutes

The neighhourhood of Riverside is the heart and soul of Toronto’s lower east side. Like that other lower east side in New York City, Riverside has many charms while retaining a bit of roughness around the edges. It’s a place with great nightlife and restaurants as well as a thriving arts scene, with housing stock that offers a mix of smaller historic row houses and semi-detached and detached homes as well as condos and cool loft conversions. It’s that mix that is drawing young folks to the area in droves.

Cost

The average price of a home in Riverside is on the reasonable side when compared to other core areas. Currently, there is a beautifully appointed century home with four bedrooms and four bathrooms on the market for just under $1.8 million and a gorgeous red Victorian row house for under a million, with condos averaging around the $400,000 mark.

Vibe

Riverside has come into its own in recent years, thanks in part to major moves in the community, including the closing of a notorious strip club and its replacement with the stylish Broadview Hotel, as well as the opening of the Crow’s Theatre at the base of a condo at Dundas Street and Carlaw Avenue. These cornerstones helped spark a serious revival.

Restaurants

Where do we start? The area features a slew of great restaurants, food shops, craft breweries and even the city’s first cidery. Recent openings include Blackbird Bread Company and the new expanded location of the delicious Lady Marmalade. But nearby is a wealth of unique eateries in Chinatown east, Little India and even a gas station that serves the best BBQ sandwiches in town at Leslieville Pumps. This is an area with a unique mix of culinary options.

Commute

The area is a dream for commuters. After all, it’s minutes from downtown (literally minutes), with great transit options and cycling infrastructure. In addition, the DVP and the Gardiner are right there for easy getaways, and the Island Airport is nearby.