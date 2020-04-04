Hunny Pot cannabis store

Toronto cannabis retailers must close shops by midnight

by Ron Johnson 42 mins ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford issued a new list of essential businesses that can remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although booze made the cut, cannabis did not. All businesses deemed non-essential must shut their doors by 11:50 p.m. on April 4.

The new list of essential businesses now stands at 44, down from 74. Other big consumer categories include pet supplies, hardware, computer and office supplies and auto parts.

For cannabis consumers, that means one last trip to the store to stock up. But lines are already seriously long at some shops.

 

Despite the closure of storefront locations, cannabis products will continue to be made available online at the Ontario Cannabis Store.

 

 

And then there are some cannabis retailers that were never granted a licence and continue to operate, such as the well-known shop CAFE with multiple locations in the city. Since they were never legally licensed, it is hard to tell whether or not they will close up now that legal cannabis retailers across the province must follow the provincial order and close storefronts to the public.

 

 

CAFE became infamous last year for battle Toronto Police that tried to keep the store shuttered by dropping giant cement blocks at the entranceway, which the store then had removed.

It is that same city strategy of dropping cement blocks at entranceways that John Tory referenced earlier this week at a news conference regarding ways to keep public spaces and parks shut.

 

Given how strongly the province and the city are reacting, closing construction sites, ticketing those who are not maintaining social distance in parks and public spaces, it will be interesting to see how swiftly police crackdown on those that remain open.

