Toronto to celebrate 186 years with big bash this weekend

Toronto is celebrating its 186th birthday in style.

For this year’s #TorontoDay, Celebrate Toronto is throwing a massive all weekend event at Nathan Phillips Square and they’re inviting everyone to join in on the festivities.

After an overwhelming reaction to Micayla Doria’s 180th Anniversary art gala in 2013, the Toronto based artist decided to register the Celebrate Toronto non-profit and continue spreading her love for our ever-evolving city. The annual festivities raise money for local Toronto organizations like Evergreen Cityworks.

In support of the United Way, Toronto’s 186th birthday bash kicks off Saturday, Mar. 7 and will run all weekend long.

Saturday’s festivities will feature pop-ups from over 90 local vendors. The day-to-night flea market will feature local creatives and will run from noon until 8 p.m.

The day will be filled with live performances from local musicians and food trucks from Canadian classics like, Smokes Poutinerie, Beaver Tails and Pancho’s Bakery’s famous churros.

Toronto’s official mascot, Remi the Racoon will be around snapping photos with fans, while guests roam the massive tented Toronto Made Market. The 6,000-square-foot area was made possible through a partnership with ETSY sellers.

There will also be a ton of giveaways, family activities and 3D photo-op displays.

On Sunday, the festival continues with DJ Cosplay’s Skate party, a hot chocolate bar, more shopping and celebratory eats.

So cancel your weekend plans and head into the heart of downtown Toronto to join in on the fun and celebrate the city’s milestone birthday.