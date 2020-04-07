Local charity cheering kids up by dropping toys on Toronto doorsteps

North York charity Chai Lifeline Canada launched its toy tank this week with the goal of bringing some happiness to the doorsteps of children who are bored at home due to school closures and physical distancing.

The toy tank hit the road for the first time on Sunday, April 5 when it visited homes within the area of Steeles Avenue down to Drewry Avenue and Yonge Street over to Bathurst Street. Families hoping to be part of the program were asked to sign up at www.chaitoytank.com to be added to the truck’s list of deliveries.

Physical distancing measures are being followed as the toy tank team member will leave the items on the doorstep for the family to collect after they have returned to the truck.

Chai Lifeline Canada has been in operation for 13 years and supports children with serious illnesses and their families by providing workshops, counselling and other programs such as summer camps, tutoring and family retreats.

“Due to the restrictions placed upon us all by COVID-19, everyone is now affected by life-threatening illness, so we extend our support to everyone,” says Mordechai Rothman, the executive director of Chai Lifeline Canada. “We hope that it will keep families healthy and safe. Stay inside and we will bring the fun to your front door.”

The next stop for the toy tank is the Yonge and Lawrence area on Tuesday, April 7.

The toy tank initiative is sponsored by Perfect Locksmith Inc. and CharityBids. Other companies and private citizens can assist the program by making donations of brand new toys in original packaging to the Chai Lifeline Canada office at 300 Wilson Ave. For those who do not have items at home ready to be donated, another option is to purchase items from the organization’s Amazon wish list and those items will be delivered directly to the office.