Toronto city councillor and North York MP in self-isolation following possible COVID-19 exposure

Toronto city councillor Josh Matlow and North York MP Michael Levitt have placed themselves in self-isolation after coming in contact with someone with the coronavirus.

In a written statement posted on his Facebook page, Levitt, Member of Parliament for York Centre, said that Toronto Public Health has advised members of a delegation to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference in Washington D.C. to self-isolate out of an abundance of caution after a conference attendee tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

“Per their recommendation, I am self-isolating at home awaiting further instruction from Toronto public health officials,” said Levitt “It has already been a week since I left the conference and I feel absolutely fine and currently have no symptoms.”

Matlow announced his self-isolation in a written statement on his website.

“I have just been informed that I came into contact this past Thursday, March 5, with an individual who has tested positive for COVID – 19 (Novel Coronavirus) upon their return from a conference in Washington, DC,” said Matlow in the statement. “While I am completely asymptomatic, out of an abundance of caution, and on the advice of Dr Eileen de Villa, the City’s Medical Officer of Health, I am going into self-isolation until March 20.”

Matlow said that Dr. de Villa has informed him that as he is asymptomatic, no one, including his family, is at an elevated risk of having contracted the virus due to having contact with him.

In an interview with the Toronto Star, Matlow said he met the ill person at the Beth Sholom Synagogue on Eglinton Avenue West and that the person had recently been at the AIPAC conference.

“The Medical Officer of Health, and her excellent team, have provided me with prompt, informative advice, as they have to all Toronto residents since the Coronavirus was discovered,” said Matlow. “It is important that everyone seek information regarding COVID – 19 from credible sources, such as Toronto Public Health, and follow expert advice.”

Matlow said that during his isolation period, he will be cancelling all public events, including a community meeting to support children’s bookstore Mabel’s Fables on the evening of March 10. He said that the meeting will be rescheduled with a date, time and location to be communicated to residents as soon as possible.