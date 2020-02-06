5-HANNA-AVE

Condo of the Week: A Liberty Village loft that sold for nearly $62K over the asking price

by Chelsea Dolan 5 hours ago

It wasn’t long before unit 434 at 5 Hanna Ave. was snatched off the market. The sleek Liberty Village loft was sold after spending just one week on the market. The new owners ended up closing a deal at $811,993, which is nearly $62,000 over the $750,000 asking price.

This clean and contemporary space has one bedroom, two bathrooms and an enclosed den. The building also has amenities like a basketball court, an exercise room and lounge.

The extended entryway has storage and access to one of the two bathrooms in this condo.

The unit only spans 800 square feet, but it feels larger thanks to the two-storey ceilings that open up the main living area and a spacious terrace.

The floor-to-ceiling windows allow for a ton of natural light.

The custom kitchen is pristinely designed with glossy cabinetry and integrated appliances.

Unit 434 was not conventionally designed to fit a formal dining room, so the large island doubles as a dining area.

The open-concept space allows you to peek upstairs.

Nestled in the corner behind glass sliding doors is the living room area. It’s big enough to use as a second bedroom if the owners so choose.

There’s an oversized sink in this chic three-piece bathroom.

The concrete ceilings give the master bedroom an industrial vibe.

The ensuite bathroom has an extended vanity with storage underneath.

The open-concept closet has a ton of built-in shelving to keep the new owners organized.

The loft has a 95-square-foot balcony and gives you a nice look at the cityscape.

Appartment #434 at 5 Hanna Ave. was listed by Yann Danyluk.

