Rental of the Week: $9,000 per month for a converted CBC warehouse turned loft

by Josh Sherman Posted: November 5, 2019

Since Sorbara Development Group converted the old CBC warehouse at 90 Sumach St. into residential lofts in the mid-’90s, the fourth-floor unit has continued to undergo a dramatic transformation.

In 2015, a private balcony was installed to unit 405 at a cost of about $50,000. Then, after purchasing the loft the following year, the current owner had the 2,050-square-foot unit gutted entirely. Local award-winning interior design firm Pulsinelli was tasked with the floor-to-ceiling redesign.

Unlike some lofts, which are entirely open concept, this one’s got two separate bedrooms in addition to a large common area with kitchen. The loft is available for rent at $9,000 furnished or to purchase at $2.55 million.

The Tetris-like custom cabinetry isn’t just a storage solution, it also adds visual interest.

You can find them in the main living area and in the bedrooms. Maintaining its industrial feel, the units two bedrooms are finished with polished concrete floors.

The cabinetry is really highlighted in the main space by the granite-enclosed gas fireplace.

A kitchen bar separates the cooking and dining areas in the otherwise open-concept space. The kitchen is fitted with stainless-steel appliances and a custom fridge that is built into the cabinetry.

The living space leads to a private terrace.

The five-piece master en suite has his and hers sinks, a double soaker tub and steam shower. The large enclosed shower is finished with a built-in bench.

90 Sumach St. is listed with Adam Brind and Amy Richardson at Sotheby’s Realty International.

