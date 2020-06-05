75 Markham St.

Condo of the Week: A Trinity Bellwoods loft with a private rooftop terrace for just under $1.8 million

by Chelsea Dolan for TRNTO 2 hours ago Photo: All photos by Wyatt Li

From the first floor living space to the third-floor master bedroom, everything about this loft at 1 – 75 Markham St. is contemporary and luxurious. This airy condo with a brick-clad exterior spans three levels, and that’s not including the private rooftop patio.

It spans over 2,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor space in the Trinity Bellwoods neighbourhood. With two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a den, the loft is currently listed for $1.7989 million.

75 Markham St.

The front door brings you into the light-filled living room with a fireplace and large windows.

75 Markham St.

High ceilings, pot lighting and bright hardwood floors carry throughout most of the unit.

75 Markham St.

One of the design statements you’ll find in this loft is the glass staircase.

75 Markham St.

Up a small staircase is the eat-in kitchen. It has dark wood cabinetry and modern appliances.

75 Markham St.

This corner of the kitchen has a wine fridge.

75 Markham St.

Douglas fir beams stand out in multiple areas of the loft, some of which you can see here at the second floor landing. Right beside the staircase is another living space. It’s bright and open, complete with a spotlight fixture.

75 Markham St.

Dangling light fixtures accentuate the soaring ceilings in the first bedroom.

75 Markham St.

This bathroom has a walk-in shower.

75 Markham St.

Upon entering the third floor, the first thing you see is built-in closets placed outside the master bedroom.

75 Markham St.

Enter the bedroom through a sliding wooden door. A skylight and angled ceiling add some character to the space.

75 Markham St.

It comes with an ensuite bathroom.

75 Markham St.

This staircase leads to the rooftop patio.

75 Markham St.

A floor-to-ceiling glass door brings you outside. The walls give you total privacy in the heart of downtown.

75 Markham St.

This loft-style unit at 75 Markham St. is listed with Ryan Wykes and Vivienne Seo-Wykes of Property.ca Inc., Brokerage. A virtual tour is available.

Article exclusive to TRNTO

BACK TO HOME