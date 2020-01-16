1DONWOODS-

Condo of the Week: $1.9 million for a two-storey unit in Hoggs Hollow with its own backyard

by Chelsea Dolan 5 hours ago

The two-storey condo at 102A spans 2,400 square feet inside a six-unit boutique building at 1 Donwoods Ave. The luxe suite is located in the desirable neighbourhood of Hoggs Hollow.

With three bedrooms and four bathrooms, this $1.895 million listing has plenty of amenities and space — so it’s a win win.

You enter through a vintage wood-panelled foyer:

1-DONWOODS

Floor-to-ceiling windows light up the living room. It’s airy and spacious and comes complete with a fireplace.

Brazilian hardwood floors carry throughout the main level, including the dining room.

There’s a wet bar with plenty of built-in cabinetry in the den.

1DONWOODS

The white colour palette opens up the kitchen. The island has space for storage and seating.

1 DONWOODS

The master bedroom access to one of the condo’s three balconies and a walk-in closet.

1DONWOODS

A chic double vanity, walk-in shower and soaker tub are all perks of the master bathroom.

1DONWOODS

Corner windows light up this second bedroom.

1DONWOODS

There’s a rain shower in this modern ensuite bathroom.

1DONWOODS

The condo’s lower level hosts the family room, complete with pot lighting.

1DONWOODS

There is also a third bedroom on this floor, which comes with its own bathroom.

1DONWOODS

The outdoor terrace faces a private courtyard, with a nearby gazebo extending the outdoor space.

1DONWOODS

1 Donwoods Ave. is listed with Maribell White and Jeff Knight of Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Brokerage.

BACK TO HOME