Condo of the Week: $1.9 million for a two-storey unit in Hoggs Hollow with its own backyard

The two-storey condo at 102A spans 2,400 square feet inside a six-unit boutique building at 1 Donwoods Ave. The luxe suite is located in the desirable neighbourhood of Hoggs Hollow.

With three bedrooms and four bathrooms, this $1.895 million listing has plenty of amenities and space — so it’s a win win.

You enter through a vintage wood-panelled foyer:

Floor-to-ceiling windows light up the living room. It’s airy and spacious and comes complete with a fireplace.

Brazilian hardwood floors carry throughout the main level, including the dining room.

There’s a wet bar with plenty of built-in cabinetry in the den.

The white colour palette opens up the kitchen. The island has space for storage and seating.

The master bedroom access to one of the condo’s three balconies and a walk-in closet.

A chic double vanity, walk-in shower and soaker tub are all perks of the master bathroom.

Corner windows light up this second bedroom.

There’s a rain shower in this modern ensuite bathroom.

The condo’s lower level hosts the family room, complete with pot lighting.

There is also a third bedroom on this floor, which comes with its own bathroom.

The outdoor terrace faces a private courtyard, with a nearby gazebo extending the outdoor space.

1 Donwoods Ave. is listed with Maribell White and Jeff Knight of Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Brokerage.