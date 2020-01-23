Condo of the Week: $4.45 million for a super opulent penthouse in The Bridle Path

The Bridal Path condominium at 1 Post Rd. blends in neatly with the multimillion-dollar mansions that surround it. It’s one of the only areas of Toronto, where a 2,970-square-foot penthouse, listed for a cool $4.45 million, could seem downright ordinary (in comparison to Drake’s mega mansion down the street, that is). But to the average multimillionaire, this condo has some serious panache. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom suite boasts high ceilings, luxe finishes and a private elevator.

The facilities available to residents aren’t too shabby either. Along with an indoor pool and fitness centre, there’s also a billiards room and valet parking.

The foyer shimmers as light bounces off the chandeliers, embossed mirrors and marble floors.

The grand entryway is a serious show-stopper.

There are crown moulding and 11-foot ceilings throughout the entire unit.

There is decorative wall panelling in the generously-sized dining room. It also has access to a private terrace.

The home office also has access to another private balcony.

The kitchen’s integrated appliances blend seamlessly into the walls, leaving plenty of room for a table and chairs.

The hallway leading into the master bedroom has floor-to-ceiling mirrors, closet space and a second entrance to the master bath.

The textured wall designs and coffered ceilings are eye-catching features of the master bedroom.

The ensuite has marble walls and a skylight. It also boasts his and her sinks, a massive walk-in shower and a double bathtub.

Dark hardwood floors contrast nicely with the white built-in storage space in the second bedroom.

Marble walls add a touch of elegance to this bathroom.

Not only does this condo have two balconies, but it also has access to a private rooftop terrace boasting panoramic city views.

PH#6 1 Post Rd. is listed with Dorann Gottlieb of Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.