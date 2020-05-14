Located in the heart of the waterfront area, this 3,800-square-foot penthouse at 10 York St. soars 69 stories above ground, offering unparalleled views of the CN tower several blocks west, and Lake Ontario to the south. The suite has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and offers private high-speed elevator access. It is on the market for $7.98 million.

Upon entry, visitors are greeted with panoramic view of the skyline beyond the open-concept living room.

The area is surrounded by 11-foot floor-to-ceiling windows to make the most of the remarkable view, and a balcony sits at the helm of the unit, guarded from the wind at both sides.

Hardwood floors can be found throughout the condo.

There’s plenty of space for a formal dining room as well as an intimate breakfast table.

The common family areas are totally open to make the most of the wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows.

A partition between the eating area and the rest of the living space creates an intimate dining experience.

The adjacent kitchen features granite counters and back splashes, and ultra-modern appliances.

Plus, the suite has some impressive views of the city, day or night.

The unit is shaped like a U, with living areas in the front and bedrooms tucked into the back.

Along with ample space for a sitting area, the master bedroom is accompanied by a large walk-in closet.

The ensuite bathroom features a double vanity and an enviable soaker tub from which to enjoy the view of the lake.

Windows overlooking the CN Tower panel the second bedroom.

It, too, has its own ensuite.

The unit is guarded by an ultrasecure keyless Commax door lock, as well as 24 hour security downstairs.

A virtual tour of this unit can be found on Houssmax.ca. PH #10 at 10 York Street is listed with Jing Ma at Homeart Realty.