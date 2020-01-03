Condo of the Week: A refined Annex condo for just under $3.8 million

Tucked into the heart of Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood you can find the polished space at 128 Pears Ave. Suite 1002 exudes decadence with its Italian Poliform furniture and top-of-the-line Gaggenau appliances.

Aside from the three bedrooms and four bathrooms, condo seekers will enjoy the listing’s floor to ceiling windows and spacious terrace. At $3.729 million, this properties north, south and east views are some of the priciest in the city.

Glossy floors and sleek cabinetry were used to design the foyer.

The living room is simple and open with a chic embedded fireplace.

The owners took a minimalist approach to the kitchen with neutral tones and hidden cabinetry.

The island is a unique feature. Half of the countertop extends past the integrated appliances to make it both functional and avant-garde.

The open concept floorplan centres the dining room between the kitchen and living space. The unique chandelier is a striking design element.

Here’s a look at the sprawling balcony that borders the condo.

A wall of windows and high ceilings open up the master bedroom.

The a soaker tub in the master bath faces the window for optimal city views.

The massive walk-in shower and double vanity are major perks of this ensuite.

The barely-there walk-in closet keeps this space decluttered and organized.

The second bedroom looks straight out of an interior design magazine, thanks to the massive windows and light colour palate.

This three-piece ensuite is modest and convenient.

The third bedroom has a built-in wardrobe and is complete with an ensuite bathroom.

Suite 1002 at 128 Pears Ave. is listed with Heather Hadden of Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited.