Condo of the Week: A swanky Yorkville flat with valet parking for just under $3 million

The newly renovated condo at 10 Bellair St. is move-in ready. The current owners redesigned the 2,125-square-foot space with a ton of contemporary details throughout. Given the reno and prime Yorkville location, the two-bedroom and three-bathroom unit comes with a $2.925 million price tag. There’s also a den that can easily be converted into a third bedroom.

Residents in this building have more than a few perks to enjoy. There is full-time concierge service, valet parking and a number of common areas. Plus, it’s just steps from Toronto’s poshest neighbourhood.

White walls and tiling brighten up the entryway.

Brass touches and textured wallpaper add some flair to the powder room.

The living space has an open floor plan combining three separate areas.

The family room has a unique concrete wall with an embedded gas fireplace.

Floor-to-ceiling windows fill the dining room with light.

Stainless-steel appliances seamlessly blend into the charcoal cabinets.

The breakfast bar looks out over the city.

The master bedroom has wall storage and high ceilings.

There’s even space for a cosy reading nook.

Marble walls and double vanities can be found in the master bathroom.

The black ceiling adds a ton of dimension to the second bedroom.

Marble tiling adds a contemporary feel to this ensuite.

Double doors open up to the den, which can also be used as a third bedroom.

Finally, the view:

