Suite 1101 at 240 Heath St. W. is a newly renovated condo on offer for $1.678 million in Toronto. The building’s amenities also went through a renovation to its main lobby, pool and fitness room. This Forest Hill South unit boasts two bedrooms, two bathrooms and convenient access to the St Clair West subway station.

Inside, double doors open up onto a quaint foyer with hardwood flooring.

The living room is super spacious and airy with large windows and pot lights.

The dining area is attached to the living room and also has floor-to-ceiling windows. A partial wall and sleek counter offer a peek into the kitchen.

The custom chef’s kitchen was a big part of the unit’s reno with brand new appliances, dark wood finishes and plenty of counter space.

The master bedroom is spacious with lots of built-in shelving for storage and large windows.

Grey wall tiling, a massive mirror and double sinks make for a nice master bathroom.

The den could work well as a second bedroom or a nice office space. It’s also pretty spacious and includes lots of built-in storage.

An enclosed balcony brings the outside in, which will come in handy during the colder months.

The condo is currently listed with Saul Merrick of Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.