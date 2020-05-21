Condo of the Week: A Leslieville loft with $50K in upgrades for just under $1.3 million

After getting $50,000 worth of modern upgrades, loft 148 at 1159 Dundas St. E. is on the market. It’s a first-floor unit in Leslieville that spans 1,550 square feet across two levels. The future owners can enjoy authentic loft-style living thanks to the exposed brick, beams and soaring ceilings seen inside the condo.

One of the perks of living in this first floor unit is having direct street access, making it easy for owners to get to a parking area and laneway. This listing has one bedroom, two bathrooms and is currently on sale for a cool $1.299 million.

A large entrance on one side of the condo brings you straight outside.

The main living area has two-storey ceilings and a brick wall.

There’s also an electric fireplace and space for a massive projector set-up.

The loft has an open concept layout, with the dining area placed between the kitchen and living room. It has pot lighting and bright shelving units.

The lengthy kitchen island has enough space for four barstool seats. It also comes equipped with built-in Kitchen Aid appliances.

A metallic wall stands out in this two-piece bathroom.

Floor-to-ceiling storage can be found in the foyer, opposite of the first exit.

The bedroom sits at the top of the floating staircase. It has exposed metal beams, a wood planked ceiling and overlooks the first floor.

A mirrored wall separates the bedroom from the seven-piece ensuite bathroom.

It includes a freestanding bathtub and large glass shower stall.

Ambient lighting illuminates the floating double vanity.

Loft 148 at 1159 Dundas St. E. is listed with Eva Chui of Living Realty Inc.