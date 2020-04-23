The two-storey corner penthouse at 55 Front St. E. is stylish, modern and loaded with luxe features — including a wrap-around terrace, floor-to-ceiling windows and a stunning view of the CN Tower. Steps from the iconic St. Lawrence Market and Scotiabank Arena, this two-bedroom unit will have any potential buyer admiring the skyline while simultaneously feeling a part of it. On sale for $2.75 million, PH#1204 at 55 Front St. E. includes 1,836 square feet of indoor luxury, and over 1,000 square feet of terrace space between two floors.

Upon entry, visitors are greeted with a modern and inviting kitchen island and breakfast and dining area, with soft, tasteful lighting.

The casual-chic and unfussy dining area puts the ‘fun’ back in functional with soft, sunlit hardwood floors and unique design-forward pendant lights.

Just beyond the shadow of the CN Tower, this west-facing balcony walkout offers a dazzling view during the day.

Floor-to-ceiling windows wrap around the living room, offering panoramic north-west views of the city skyline.

During the warmer months, this cosy corner terrace allows for scenic outdoor entertaining.

A tidy laundry room with plenty of storage space is located at the foot of the stairs.

And at the top of the stairs, a convenient server station makes an unusually handy perk for those who hate having to carry dishes downstairs.

The two bedrooms are located upstairs, and they both lookout onto the wraparound terrace.

The corner master bedroom gets phenomenal views, while sleek hidden curtains keeps unwanted sunlight at bay.

The bedroom also has a walk-in closet and a five-piece master ensuite with a double vanity.

The terrace extends to the second bedroom, which has its own ensuite and walk-out.

The private terrace is a perfect space for lounging, with enough depth to fit a sectional.

Interested buyers can check out virtual tours on iGuide and Instagram Live. PH1204 at 55 Front Street East is listed with Claudine Montano at Re/Max Hallmark Montano Group, Realty.