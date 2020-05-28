Condo of the Week: A ritzy two-bedroom suite in Yorkville for just under $4.2 million

The palatial abode at 1502-38 Avenue Rd., dubbed Sky Mansion, is everything its name suggests. Future owners can expect to be treated like royalty upon entering the building’s courtyard, where they are greeted by a valet. Once inside the condo, French interior design details and smart-living amenities offer true luxury in the heart of the city.

This 2,000-square-foot unit has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and is on offer for $4.168 million in Yorkville.

It has direct elevator service that opens up to a grand foyer.

It is decked out in Italian marble slab with a gold leaf ceiling.

Just around the corner from the foyer is the living room, elegantly finished with French chevron rare wood floors and sunlit in the daytime by large wraparound windows.

This condo is an art collector’s dream, with plenty of wall space. A contemporary fireplace keeps the space feeling toasty.

A separate dining room features the same gold leaf ceiling as the foyer, as well as an extravagant chandelier.

Future owners also have the option of dining al fresco in this charming corner balcony.

The fully kitted eat-in kitchen features a three-foot gas oven and extra large fridge, all subtly tucked away.

Squeeze in a cocktail any hour of the day with this wine fridge and built-in bar.

The master bedroom is flanked on both sides by a walk-in closet and a balcony.

The true hidden gem of this luxury abode is the stunning en suite, which features a spa-like tub, double vanity, and Toto bidet, all encased in Italian marble slab.

Elegant ceiling details give the second bedroom a lavish feel.

The apartment makes a big impact upon entry, as well as a lasting impression upon exit.

Unit #1502 at 38 Avenue Rd. is listed with Mark Rosen of Right At Home Realty, Inc.

It can be viewed in person following appropriate COVID-19 distancing guidelines. A virtual tour is available on Youtube.