Suite 717 at 18 Beverley St. has more room to roam in than most houses. Designed by HGTV star Sarah Richardson, the modern 4,209-square-foot unit has practical built-ins and thoughtful details throughout.

Located near Queen Street West, the $4.999 million listing has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The nine-storey boutique building provides residents with a range of amenities such as a 24-hour concierge, gym, and an internal courtyard.

There are two entrances leading into the residence. This foyer has wide plank ash flooring, which carries throughout the home.

This lavish two-piece bathroom has a whimsical wallpaper.

The custom kitchen was designed by Lavish Home with lots of cabinetry.

It features gold touches, integrated appliances, and an oversized marble waterfall island.

The conjoined dining room sits across from another marble counter.

Floor-to-ceiling windows brighten up this corner sitting area.

The spacious living room comes with a walnut wet bar and wine fridge.

This 600-square-foot private terrace can be accessed from the main living space.

The outdoor area boasts southwest views and comes with a custom pergola.

This cosy family room has a built-in bookshelf and entertainment centre.

Another wall-to-wall bookshelf can be found in the home office.

This two-piece bathroom has striped wallpaper.

The massive master bedroom has multiple windows and his and her closets.

It also boasts a spa-like ensuite bathroom with a double vanity and large walk-in shower.

The second bedroom sits opposite of the master on the split floor plan. It can be quickly accessed from the second entrance down the hallway, making it an ideal nanny or in-law suite.

It comes with custom closets and an ensuite bathroom.

Each bedroom is uniquely designed with its own aesthetic. This one has doors opening to a private balcony.

There’s a three-piece bathroom for the bedrooms to share.

And here is the fourth bedroom:

Plus, the laundry room is conveniently located nearby.

The condo at 18 Beverley St. is listed with Kerri-Ann Brownlee of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.