No need to ride the elevator to suite 101 in 1888 Bayview Ave. This Leaside listing is a ground floor unit, giving residents the perks of living in a condo with the feeling of living in a bungalow. It’s a 2,467-square-foot space that’s been tastefully customized and upgraded.

The residence has two bedrooms, three bathrooms and a private outdoor terrace enclosed with greenery. Along with the luxuries inside suite 101, the next owners will be able to take advantage of some nice amenities. The building has an indoor pool, gym, two guest suites and a concierge. It is currently on the market for $2.625 million.

The spacious entryway has a double closet and immediately shows off the condo’s high ceilings.

Wood inlays give the den a sophisticated feel.

There’s a gas fireplace with a marble mantle in the spacious living room.

It shares the space with the formal dining room.

A freestanding wooden bookcase is the focal point of the family room.

The gourmet kitchen has white cabinetry with a marble backsplash and matching countertops.

In addition to the centre island with space for up to four barstool seats, there’s also a built-in marble topped desk.

The spacious master bedroom looks out onto the terrace. It comes with his and hers walk-in closets and built-in bookcases.

A wooden double vanity with a marble countertop can be found in the five-piece ensuite bathroom.

The second bedroom is equally spacious and comes with a walk-in closet. It also has access to this nearby three-piece bathroom.

The outdoor terrace can be accessed from the kitchen and living room.

Its spans 45 square feet and is enclosed with a landscaped hedge.

Suite 101 at 1888 Bayview Ave. is currentlt listed with The Rennie Team of Chestnut Park Real Estate in Toronto,