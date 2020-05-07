Condo of the Week: $10.68 mil for the entire floor of a building next to the Royal Ontario Museum

Every square inch of suite 1501 at 206 Bloor St. W. exudes luxury. The condo spans the entire 15th floor of the Museum House building, which sits across the street from the Royal Ontario Museum. The posh interior can be credited to the work done by Bryan Patton and Associates in partnership with Scott Elson and Associates.

One major highlight of this Annex condo is the massive south-facing terrace that looks out over the city. Along with its two bedrooms and three bathrooms, the listing has a wet bar and direct elevator service. It’s currently on the market for $10.68 million.

The front hallway currently showcases part of the owner’s art collection.

Here is the suite’s powder room:

A show-stopping fireplace commands attention in the living room.

The suite has plenty of room for several different seating areas, like this one.

The suite also boasts a wet bar, great for entertaining.

The family room has a built-in media unit and access to the suite’s massive terrace.

The coffered ceilings in the dining room complement the nearly 11-foot ceilings.

The kitchen has a range stove over oversized island.

A designer chandelier hangs over the adjoining dining area.

The sprawling terrace offers a great view of the city.

Plus, the Royal Ontario Museum is right there.

Light pours into the master suite through the floor-to-ceiling windows.

It even has its own living area.

There’s a floating vanity and oversized soaker tub in the ensuite bathroom.

An entire hallway is dedicated to the master closet.

The second bedroom has access to the north terrace.

This condo is listed with Elise S. Kalles and Zack Fenwick of Harvey Kalles Real Estate LTD.