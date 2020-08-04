261 King St. E.

Condo of the Week: $1.36 million for a modern two-storey loft on King Street East

by Chelsea Dolan for TRNTO Posted: August 4, 2020

A spacious two-bedroom condo that combines luxury and loft-style living has hit the market on King Street East. Listed for $1.369 million, the condo spans 1,548 square feet of living space across two storeys, with two bathrooms and a den. 

Loft 404 is located at 261 King St. E. inside the Abbey Lane Lofts — a five-storey building, with less than 30 units, that is just a short walk from the Distillery District and St. Lawrence Market.

The unit has an L-shaped floor plan. Here’s a look at the foyer, which shows off wide plank oak flooring with access to the staircase.

Around the corner is the kitchen, where 22-foot ceilings dramatically open up the space.

It features a white quartz waterfall countertop and stainless steel appliances.

261 King St. E.

There’s an enclosed den in the corner that could be used as a dining room, home office or third bedroom.

Floor-to-ceiling warehouse windows can be found in the living room, along with concrete walls and exposed ductwork.

261 King St. E.

261 King St. E.

The living room opens up to this charming 130-square-foot terrace.

261 King St. E.

Upstairs, the second floor hallway is open and overlooks the main level.

A massive window fills the master bedroom with natural light. There’s also a wall entirely dedicated to closet space.

261 King St. E.

Sliding doors bring you into this second bedroom.

It shares this five-piece bathroom with the master. It boasts double sinks and a glass shower.

Loft 404 – 261 King St. E. is listed with Claudia Pardo and Jose Castillo of Re/Max Hallmark Realty LTD.

Article exclusive to TRNTO

BACK TO HOME