Condo of the Week: $1.36 million for a modern two-storey loft on King Street East

A spacious two-bedroom condo that combines luxury and loft-style living has hit the market on King Street East. Listed for $1.369 million, the condo spans 1,548 square feet of living space across two storeys, with two bathrooms and a den.

Loft 404 is located at 261 King St. E. inside the Abbey Lane Lofts — a five-storey building, with less than 30 units, that is just a short walk from the Distillery District and St. Lawrence Market.

The unit has an L-shaped floor plan. Here’s a look at the foyer, which shows off wide plank oak flooring with access to the staircase.

Around the corner is the kitchen, where 22-foot ceilings dramatically open up the space.

It features a white quartz waterfall countertop and stainless steel appliances.

There’s an enclosed den in the corner that could be used as a dining room, home office or third bedroom.

Floor-to-ceiling warehouse windows can be found in the living room, along with concrete walls and exposed ductwork.

The living room opens up to this charming 130-square-foot terrace.

Upstairs, the second floor hallway is open and overlooks the main level.

A massive window fills the master bedroom with natural light. There’s also a wall entirely dedicated to closet space.

Sliding doors bring you into this second bedroom.

It shares this five-piece bathroom with the master. It boasts double sinks and a glass shower.

Loft 404 – 261 King St. E. is listed with Claudia Pardo and Jose Castillo of Re/Max Hallmark Realty LTD.