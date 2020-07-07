Residence 302 at 287 Richmond St. E. is a stylishly renovated penthouse loft that was designed by HGTV star Sarah Richardson. This multi-level condo spans 1,440 of living space and includes a private terrace. This listing is located inside a former instrument factory, which was converted into a boutique building with just 15 units in 1997.

The loft has one bedroom, two bathrooms and a den that could be used as a second bedroom.

It’s close to the St. Lawrence Market and a short walk away from the downtown core, earning it a listing price of $1.365 million.

The ground floor den next to the staircase can be used as a home office or second bedroom.

The open concept layout features high ceilings and walnut stained hardwood floors throughout.

Blue cabinetry and integrated stainless-steel appliances were used to design the kitchen.

There’s space for a dining set, too.

White brick and a large warehouse window stand out in the living room. It also comes with a gas fireplace and a spotlight lighting fixture.

Perks of living in the penthouse include having skylights in the master bedroom. The room is spacious enough to fit a large wardrobe for extra storage.

It also connects to a three-piece ensuite bathroom with a floating vanity and walk-in shower.

There’s also a walk-in closet with built-in storage.

The mezzanine master bedroom overlooks the main level and provides access to the terrace.

The fenced terrace spans 350 square feet, providing plenty of space for outdoor lounge furniture.

Back downstairs, the laundry room is hiding in a closet in the front hallway.

Where a second bathroom sits across the hall, just beside the den.

This condo is listed with Robert Van Rhijn of Slate Realty Inc.