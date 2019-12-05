36Hazelton

Condo of the Week: $4.5 million for a three-storey suite with lofty ceilings in Yorkville

by Chelsea Dolan Posted: December 5, 2019

If you were to mix the openness of a mansion with the amenities of a condo, you’d get #2A – 36 Hazelton Ave. The space spans over 7,200-square-feet and boasts high, loft-like ceilings throughout. This modern Yorkville abode lives in a boutique building with a valet, cigar lounge and gym. This three-floor, two-bedroom condo comes with two parking spaces and is listed for $4.5 million.

The mantle, designed with hardwood finishes, acts as an accent wall in the living room. Pot lighting and large windows light up the open space.

36-hAZELTON

The multi-level floor plan is accentuated by the bright colour palate. The glass railings allow for a nice flow between both floors.

36 Hazelton

A small den on the first floor makes for a cosy office space.

36 Hazelton

The dining room is flooded with light from the floor-to-ceiling windows.

36Hazelton

Each unit in 36 Hazelton Ave. has its own private wine locker in storage. #2A also has an in-unit wine fridge for easy access.

36Hazelton

The sleek kitchen design is tied together by the fantasy granite countertops, waterfall island and backsplash.

36Hazelton

Glass doors next to the kitchen and dining room lead to this balcony.

36Hazelton

Blue curtains draw the eye in the master bedroom.

36Hazelton

The walk-in shower and double vanity come in three different styles of grey marble.

36Hazelton

The tub is enclosed by opaque walls, shading the bathroom from the master suite.

36Hazelton

A private, in-suite elevator also leads to another living quarters. This space also has a separate entrance.

36 Hazelton

This condo is listed with Kin Wong of Re/Max Excel Realty Ltd.

