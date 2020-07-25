There’s no shortage of city views inside suite 3905 at 311 Bay St. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo sits high in the southwest corner of the St. Regis Residences Toronto. It spans 2,228 square feet with large windows allowing you to peer down at the bustling streets below.

Its prime Financial District location puts you in the heart of downtown and provides quick access to the underground PATH system. Residents are given full use of the hotel’s amenities including valet parking, indoor pool, rooftop deck, gym and lots more.

The entryway immediately shows off the condo’s crown moulding and wainscoting work.

A mirrored wall stands out in the dining room.

Two sets of double doors connect the dining area to the living room, which is defined with coffered ceilings and hardwood flooring.

The kitchen and family room share an open space.

There’s room for lounge furniture and a small dining set next to the windows.

Dark wood cabinetry and integrated appliances were used in the design the kitchen.

Here’s a look at this wallpapered two-piece bathroom.

The master bedroom has a large window overlooking the city street.

Striped wallpaper and marble finishes stand out in the elegant ensuite bathroom. It comes complete with a soaker bathtub and walk-in shower.

There’s lots of space in the second bedroom which has another large window.

It also comes with its own stylish three-piece ensuite bathroom.

Here’s a look at the terrace.

This condo is listed with John Protomanni of Capital North Realty Corporation.