Condo of the Week: $2 million for a corner penthouse with a private terrace near Corktown

After receiving more than $75,000 worth of modern upgrades, penthouse nine at 32 Trolley Cres. is move-in ready. It’s a corner unit with two bedrooms, three bathrooms and a den that’s currently listed for a cool $1.9999 million.

With over 1,400 square feet of living space across two storeys, it features outdoor space on each level and unobstructed skyline views of the city. The building is located west of the Don River near Corktown, which comes with high-end amenities like a gym and pool.

Nine-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows open up the main living space.

The living room provides access to an outdoor balcony — which boasts west-facing views of the city skyline.

A 10-and-a-half-foot custom island defines the kitchen. It has a bevelled marble backsplash, gas stove and a custom wine rack that can hold up to 100 bottles.

There’s space for a dining set in front of the kitchen island.

Here’s a look at the two-piece powder room next to the foyer.

Exposed ductwork brings an industrial vibe to the master bedroom, which can be entered through a large sliding door. It comes with a spacious walk-in closet.

Partial hardwood flooring in the ensuite bathroom shower adds a splash of colour.

The condo’s split floorplan has the second bedroom at the opposite side of the master, giving residents space and privacy.

It also comes with its own ensuite bathroom.

The second floor landing has lots of natural light and space for a home office.

It opens up to this L-shaped 800-square-foot terrace, which has plenty of space for lounge furniture.

There’s a custom bar made with Brazilian Ipe hardwood and a bar fridge to boot.

Plus, there’s a grassy dog area and space for an outdoor dining set.

The condo at 32 Trolley Cres. is listed with Anna Oliver and Sara Hamilton of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.