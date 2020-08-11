A three-storey condo inside 40 Oaklands Ave., just south of De La Salle College on Avenue Road, has hit the market in Toronto.

Unit 332 comes with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and has been extensively renovated to include upscale finishes throughout. Two of its three levels are dedicated to indoor living space, while the third is a private rooftop terrace that’s made for entertaining. Its designer touches and prime midtown location has earned it a listing price of $1.849 million.

White oak hardwood flooring and pot lighting can be found throughout the open-concept living space.

The oversized family room has large windows with west facing views.

A partial wall separates the dining and lounge area, allowing plenty of space to fit a table with seating for eight.

Tucked in the corner is the modern chef’s kitchen, designed with a matching marble backsplash and breakfast bar countertop, stainless steel appliances and white cabinets.

A two-piece powder room is located close to the kitchen.

A window bench adds a cosy touch to the spacious master bedroom.

There’s an open hallway with floor-to-ceiling closet space leading to the ensuite bathroom.

This five piece bathroom has a glass walk-in shower and soaker bathtub.

The two other bedrooms on the floor provide ample storage space. They’re currently being used as a home office and second family room.

Subway tile adds some charm to this three-piece bathroom.

There’s a wet bar on the third floor landing, which leads to the terrace.

The terrace is designed with ipe wood and limestone flooring. It’s bordered with decorative fencing and lush greenery.

Unit 332 at 40 Oaklands Ave. is listed with Marci Cook of Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.