Condo of the Week: A minimalist suite with three terraces in Forest Hill for just under $3.5 million

Minimalism is a major interior design trend in Toronto these days, and suite A at 34 Coulson Ave. pulls it off nicely. The white, wood and black colour palette seen throughout the condo gives it a clean and spa-like ambiance. The two-storey condo has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a trio of private terraces.

Along with the sprawling rooftop patio, the unit has two other private balconies you can access from the bedrooms. Its prime Forest Hill location and luxe touches earned this condo a listing price of $3.498 million.

The open-concept floorplan connects the kitchen, dining and living room as one space.

Gridded floor-to-ceiling windows fill the living room with light.

Keeping with the minimalist design, the owners opted for pot lighting instead of hanging chandeliers.

An oversized waterfall island in the kitchen has enough room for six barstool seats. The hidden fridge blends in seamlessly with the black cabinetry.

Each of the bedrooms are simple and zen.

This one connects to a private wood panelled patio.

It is super private, with a great view.

Large windows light up the master bedroom.

Its ensuite is equally serene. Wooden drawers under the double sinks break nicely from the otherwise all-white room.`

The third bedroom comes with yet another private terrace.

The rooftop patio is spacious enough for multiple sets of outdoor furniture.

This condo is listed with Dorian Rodrugues and Jordan Grosman of PSR Brokerage.